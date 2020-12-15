New
Ace Hardware
Craftsman 21" 179cc Single Stage Electric Start Gas Snow Blower
$530 for members $550
free shipping

Features
  • 179cc OHV Craftsman engine
  • Auger assist drive
  • Zag Tread wheels
  • electric/recoil start
  • Model: 31AS2S5D791
