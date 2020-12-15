Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 179cc OHV Craftsman engine
- Auger assist drive
- Zag Tread wheels
- electric/recoil start
- Model: 31AS2S5D791
-
-
Add item to the cart to save $29 off the list price. It's about a buck under our open-box mention from November and the best price we've seen. You'll pay around $45 for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- Warranty information is not provided.
- This item is new but has been reboxed.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Save on generators, garden tools, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Sportsman 3,500W Dual Fuel Propane/Gas Portable Generator for $299 (low by $100).
- Most items ship free, but you can opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee on those that don't.
It's a buck under our mention from November and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- high-carbon steel blade and hook
- adjustable foam grip
- Model: LR 3460
That's 53% off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick it up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- stakes into the ground and swivels for placement
- 6 interchangeable slides
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $11.51 shipping fee.
- 3 different light modes
- 6,500K color temperature
- IP54 water and dust resistant
- attached hook and magnet
- Model: WORK500BAT
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
That's the best price we could find by $85. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members (it's free to sign up).
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
Save on power tools, hand tools, lawn mowers, shop vacs, tool storage, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 268-Piece Metric and SAE 12-Point Mechanic's Tool Set for $129.99 (low by $29).
That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $16 shipping fee.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
