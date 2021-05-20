Costway 3-Burner Portable Gas Cooker for $110
Costway · 1 hr ago
Costway 3-Burner Portable Gas Cooker
$110 $158
free shipping

That's $48 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costway

  • The propane container is not included of course.
  • 225,000 BTU
  • 34" L x 18" H x 30" H
  • detachable legs
  • cast-iron head
  • Model: 14627305
  • Code "DN14627305"
  • Expires 6/9/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
