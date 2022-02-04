New
Walmart · 26 mins ago
$202 $695
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $315. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 18ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 250-sheet paper tray
- 5" color touchscreen
- Model: 3102C019
