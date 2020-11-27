Use the on-page clippable coupon and coupon code "DEALNBO1" to get this price. Buy Now at Urban Apothecary
- Sold by Bosma Smart Home via Amazon.
- 360-degree pan
- Motion detection
- Sound detection
- Built-in siren
- Color night vision
- 2-Way audio
- Model: X1+2DS
Clip the on-page $20 off coupon and apply code "XVXVR6CA" to save a total of $260.
- Sold by New Fashion via Amazon.
- 10.1" touchscreen DVR
- 4 IP66 waterproof cameras
- night vision up to 32.8 feet
- 1080p/30fps recording
- Model: 8118HD4
Apply code "affsus52030offdn" to get the best price we could find by $15.
- 2560 x 1920 resolution
- built-in microphone
- 80° viewing angle
- night vision
- motion alerts
- IP66 waterproof rating
- Model: RLC-520
That's a $5 low.
- 110° field of view
- infrared night vision
- compatible with Android or iOS
- 2-way audio recording
- blue LED
- free trial of Blink cloud storage
- Model: B07X6C9RMF
It's $5 under our mention from four days ago and a savings of $40. Apply coupon code "VQLR4X3H" to get this price.
- Sold by 9Aboy Store via Amazon.
- 150° wide angle
- motion-activated
- IR night vision
- built-in magnet
- 300mAh rechargeable battery
Save on security cameras, camera systems, and doorbells from Ring, Arlo, and Blink. Shop Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "NEWOFF" to save $107 off list.
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $15 (excluding shipping; still $6, even if you can find via pickup elsewhere).
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more.
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from November 28 through December 9.
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
Apply coupon code "UCTES69X" for a savings of $13 off the list price.
- Sold by SZ Byssens via Amazon.
- The price drops to $14.93 after coupon for non-Prime members.
- IPX4 waterproof
- 4 modes
- 260-lumens
- Model: CYCLF12A
Apply coupon code "DEALULTRA" for a savings of $19 off list.
- Non-Prime members can get it for $62.10 after the same code.
- Sold by Winner Wave via Amazon.
- supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz 802.11ac WiFi
- compatible with iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows and ChromeOS
- compatible with Google Home voice control
- Model: PNI-EZ-UL
It's the lowest price we could find by $40.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- water-resistant
- measures 48" x 17.5" x 42"
- Model: GIANTVILLE-GIANT-4
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
