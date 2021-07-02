Bosch Colt 7A Palm Router for $110

It's $20 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1.25HP
- LED light
- spindle lock
- swivel cord joint
- depth-adjustment system
- variable speed
- 360° aluminum base
- Model: GKF125CEK
- UPC: 000346466201
Published 35 min ago
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
That is $208 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- wall or floor mount
- 98% thermal efficiency
- plugs into 120V outlet
- Model: ES4
That's around a buck under our January mention, and a current low by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Q&E AutoParts via eBay.
- See vendor details for compatibility.
- one step installation with quick click adapter
- wear resistant natural rubber wiping edge
- Model: H281
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable
- easily converted into a circle guide for making circles & arcs up to 32" in diameter
- includes router guide, pivot plate, dust extraction hood, vacuum hose adapter, & attachment hardware
- Model: RA1054
- Powerful 1.25-HP Max motor with the compact versatility of 16,000-35,000 RPM provides a durable, solid and precise palm router
- Ground-breaking depth-adjustment system ensures precise depth adjustment
- Rugged 360 (non-split) aluminum base housing with wide-bit capacity accepts bits up to 1-5/16 In. wide
- LED lighting provides enhanced view of bit area
- Variable speed dial from 16,000 to 35,000 RPM allows for accurately matching speed to workpiece and task
- Model: GKF125CEK
- UPC: 000346466201
