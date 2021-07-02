Bosch Colt 7A Palm Router for $110
eBay · 35 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch Colt 7A Palm Router
$110
free shipping

It's $20 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 1.25HP
  • LED light
  • spindle lock
  • swivel cord joint
  • depth-adjustment system
  • variable speed
  • 360° aluminum base
  • Model: GKF125CEK
  • UPC: 000346466201
BOSCH GKF125CEK Colt 1.25 HP (Max) Variable-Speed Palm Router Kit with Edge Guide for $229
Amazon · 1 mo ago
BOSCH GKF125CEK Colt 1.25 HP (Max) Variable-Speed Palm Router Kit with Edge Guide
$229

Buy Now at Amazon

  • Powerful 1.25-HP Max motor with the compact versatility of 16,000-35,000 RPM provides a durable, solid and precise palm router
  • Ground-breaking depth-adjustment system ensures precise depth adjustment
  • Rugged 360 (non-split) aluminum base housing with wide-bit capacity accepts bits up to 1-5/16 In. wide
  • LED lighting provides enhanced view of bit area
  • Variable speed dial from 16,000 to 35,000 RPM allows for accurately matching speed to workpiece and task
  • Model: GKF125CEK
  • UPC: 000346466201
