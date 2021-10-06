It's $24 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- keyless chuck
- offset and right angle attachments
- charger and two batteries included
- Model: GSR12V-140FCB22
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
It's the lowest price we could find by $17, although most retailers charge $66 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24-position clutch 2-speed gear box
- 0.25” bit size
- LED light
- built-in bubble level and magnetic screw tray
- Model: 24V-DD-LTE
That is a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" brushless drill/driver w/ up to 650-lbs torque, variable-speed trigger, and keyless chuck
- 1/4" brushless impact driver w/ up to 1,800-lbs torque, electronic speed control with 3 speed settings
- 2.0mAh battery and charger
- charging station and tool storage wall cabinet
- includes double-ended driver bit, single-ended driver bit, 2 bit holders, 2 belt clips, and auxiliary handle
- Model: KLC 2124A-03
Add it to the cart for $50 off and the lowest price we found by $14. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- two M18 Redlithium CP2.0 batteries, multi-voltage charger, carrying case, and belt clip
- 1/2" metal ratcheting single sleeve chuck
- 18-volt brushless motor
- 500-in. lbs. torque
- Model: 2801-22CT
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a savings of $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- #30 size bits
- heat-treated
- made to fit 1/4" Hex Impact drivers
- Model: ITT30202
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
- It's expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- wall or floor mount
- plugs into 120V outlet
- 98% thermal efficiency
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- Model: ES4
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$125
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$104 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register