New
eBay · 9 mins ago
Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$9.99 $30
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bluedio via eBay.
Features
  • built-in mic
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • includes charging case
  • 13mm dynamic speakers w/ 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • face recognition technology
  • up to 20 hours total play time
  • Model: 47841
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bluedio
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$16 $20
free shipping

It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • built-in mic
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • includes charging case
  • 13mm dynamic speakers
  • face recognition technology
  • up to 20 hours total play time
  • Model: 47841

Used 4 times · Verified: 03/10/2021 · Save $3.85 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 66% -- $10 Buy Now
Amazon 19% $20 (exp 2 mos ago) $16 Check Price