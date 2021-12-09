That's tied with our Black Friday mention as the best price we've seen for a new single unit – it's also $15 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickupt to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 110° field of view
- infrared night vision
- compatible with Android or iOS and Alexa
- 2-way audio recording
- blue LED
- free trial of Blink cloud storage
- Model: B07X6C9RMF
At $40 off, that matches its Prime Day deal as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- 2-way audio
- up to 1080p recording
- infrared night vision
- up to 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- Model: B086DKSYTS
It's up to $21 off what you'd pay for new ones. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- motion detection
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- phone alerts
That's the best price we could find by $10.
Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Amazon
- motion detection
- 2-way audio
- cloud storage w/ Blink Subscription Plan (free 30-day trial included) or local storage on Sync Module 2 and a USB flash drive
That's the best deal we could find for this quantity by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 110° field of view
- infrared night vision
- compatible with Android or iOS and Alexa
- 2-way audio recording
- blue LED
- free trial of Blink cloud storage
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
Apply coupon code "38ANJXRS" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baobang via Amazon.
- measures 1.7" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- microSD card slot
- plug and play
It's $233 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- day/night vision
- 3.6mm lens
- 2D-noise reduction
- adjustable camera height
- Model: CT736PB
That's $20 less than our mention from May, and the best price we've seen. It's also $75 less than Home Depot charges for this bundle.
Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Charcoal or Sandstone.
- 1 MP camera
- 2 built-in speakers
- Alexa smart voice control
- 8" 1280x800 (720p) LCD screen
- 75Hz to 16kHz frequency range
- Blink Mini has a 110° field of view and infrared night vision
- Model: B086ZND1QQ
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save $40 and bag the best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- includes single Blink Outdoor 3rd generation security camera and Blink Floodlight mount accessory
For just $10 more than buying the solar camera, already a price low at $40 off, you'll also get the Sync Module 2 priced $34.99. That's $25 less than purchasing these items separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- 1080p recording
- infrared night vision
- 110° diagonal field of view
- continuous charging in direct sunlight
- Sync Module 2 connects up to 10 Blink devices
That's $80 off and Amazon's all-time low price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
That's a savings of $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- 1080p recording
- infrared night vision
- 110° diagonal field of view
- live video via the Blink app
- continuous charging in direct sunlight
- Model: B099HXDWZS
