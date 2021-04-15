New
That's $100 less than what most stores charge for this multi-functional speaker. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- Google Assistant smart speaker
- 150W speaker
- recognizes up to 6 different voices / profiles
- Google Chromecast
- Bluetooth and WiFi
- wireless charging pad (compatible with most Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones)
- Model: G1S0001tt
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
3rd-Gen. Amazon Echo 10 Smart Display
$200 $250
free shipping
That's $50 off and Amazon's best-ever price for this newest model. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available in Charcoal or Glacier White.
Features
- 13MP camera
- 10.1" HD touchscreen
Amazon · 1 mo ago
4th-Gen Amazon Echo Speaker
$80 $100
free shipping
Save $20 on the newest edition of this Smart speaker. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In three colors (Charcoal pictured).
Features
- pairs with compatible Fire TV devices
- Alexa enabled
- Dolby audio
- built-in hub
- mic off button
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Car Audio Outlet Deals
Discounts on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on car audio equipment from JVC, Pioneer, Kenwood, Alpine and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the JVC KD-T915BTS CD Receiver for $114.36 ($16 low).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Pro Audio Equipment at Crutchfield
up to $460 off
free shipping
Save on select speakers, mixers, media players, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the Soundcraft Si IMPACT 944SIIMPT 40-Channel Digital Mixer for $2,199 ($460 off).
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Headphones Outlet Deals at Crutchfield
from $28
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
Crutchfield · 1 wk ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$280 $700
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
