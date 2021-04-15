New
Crutchfield · 1 hr ago
Belkin Soundform Elite Smart Speaker / Wireless Charger
$200 $300
free shipping

That's $100 less than what most stores charge for this multi-functional speaker. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • Google Assistant smart speaker
  • 150W speaker
  • recognizes up to 6 different voices / profiles
  • Google Chromecast
  • Bluetooth and WiFi
  • wireless charging pad (compatible with most Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones)
  • Model: G1S0001tt
