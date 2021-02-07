New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Bankers Box Letter Size Stor Drawer
$8 $32
free shipping w/ $60

It's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Up to 5 units can be stacked. Each is sold separately.
  • Shipping adds $9.95 or spend over $60 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • measures 23-1/4" x 12-1/2" x 10"
  • reinforced plastic handle
  • Model: 00311
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Office Supplies Office Depot and OfficeMax Bankers Box
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 75% -- $8 Buy Now