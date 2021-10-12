Apply code "55DEAL" to save $33. Buy Now at Aukey
- 104 keys
- full n-key rollover with anti-ghosting
- RGB backlit
- 18 preset effects
- includes gaming software for Windows
- Model: KMG18
Apply coupon code "N3AIB86C" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tessmall via Amazon.
- Available in Silver at this price.
- refined scissor mechanism
- compatible with all iPad models w/ systems iOS 9.1 or later
Clip the 60% off on-page coupon for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Szsea US via Amazon.
- Blue Switches
- 100% anti-ghosting
- 18 RGB backlit effect modes
- Model: Hi 100
Clip the 50% coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "KMKJREAY" to get this deal. That's $3 under our August mention, $17 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Gray.
- Sold by Thousandshores via Amazon.
- Mac, Windows, and Android compatible
- 280mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- switches between up to 3 devices
- measures 14.7" x 5.07" x 0.73"
- stainless steel and ABS
- numeric keypad
- low profile keys
- Model: BKA3-8B
That's the best deal we've seen for any Redragon gaming keyboard, and $13 less than you'd pay for a similar one elsewhere (with Red switches instead of Blue). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $6.49 shipping fee.
- Cherry Blue MX equivalent switches
- n-Key rollover
- 11 media keys
- 19 backlighting modes
- Model: Kumara K552-2
Apply coupon code "60DEAL" for a savings of $14, which drops it $3 under our August mention. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- 20W USB C port
- 12W USB-A port
- Model: PA-F3S
It's a savings of $57 off the list price. Buy Now at Aukey
- Sony Exmor sensor
- emergency and loop recording
- built-in G-sensor
- super-wide 170° field of view
- Model: DR02
Apply coupon code "55DEAL" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Aukey
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL02
Apply coupon code "60DEAL" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Aukey
- USB-C port with up to 46W Power Delivery
- additional 10.5W USB port
- Model: PA-Y10
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
Apply coupon code "DNEWS974921" for a total savings of $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- USB-C input and output
- dual USB-A output
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Aukey
|55%
|--
|$27
|Buy Now
