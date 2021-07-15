Aukey 87-Key Mechanical Blue Switches Keyboard w/ Gaming Software for $28

Apply code "15THAUKEY" to get the best price we could find shipped by $11. Buy Now at Aukey
- In Blue or Red.
- You will need to contact the vendor if you need the gaming software.
- RGB backlit
- 18 preset lighting effects
- anti-ghosting
- Model: KMG14
That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ChallengerUSA via Amazon.
- linear, non-clicky mechanical switches
- rainbow LED RGB backlit
- 19 different lighting effects
- multiple brightness levels
- Model: K552-KR
That's $18 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Anodized aluminum enclosure
- Qwerty layout
- Bluetooth
- 30 feet range
- Model: MC184LL/B
Clip the 40% off on page coupon and apply code "6R8HB4AG" to save $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver-1.
- Sold by Thousandshores Inc via Amazon.
- 280mAh rechargeable battery
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: BKA3-03S
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pro-Distributing via eBay.
- A 90-day Pro-Distributing warranty applies.
- Razer optical switches
- doubleshot PBT keycaps
- RGB Chroma backlighting
- aluminum case
- Model: RZ0303390500R3U1
Apply coupon code "5thdn" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Aukey
- 45" x 23.6"
- PVC surface
- steel frame
- 330-lb. max capacity
- RGB lighting
Apply coupon code "15THAUKEY" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Aukey
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 6mm drivers
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistance
- 3-pairs of ear tips
- Model: EP-T25
Apply coupon code "15THAUKEY" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Aukey
- compatible with USB-C powered devices
- Power Delivery 3.0 port
- foldable plug
- UL-certified
- built-in safeguards
- 18-watt
- Model: PA-F1
Apply coupon code "8THDN" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Aukey
- 5 hours of continuous use at max brightness
- Select various colors with touch control
- Model: LT-ST23
Apply coupon code "12THWATCH" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at AUKEY Direct
- 12 activity modes
- 1.4" TFT screen
- 320 x 320 resolution
- compatible with Android and iOS
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- Model: LS02
Apply code "DP50010" to save an extra 50% off select items. Shop Now at keeypon.com
- Pictured is the Aukey 1080p HD Webcam for $21.84 after coupon ($28 off list).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "5thdn" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at AUKEY Direct
- Available in Gold at this price.
- dimmable
- color-changing
- 360° touch control base
- Model: LT-T6
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Aukey
|44%
|--
|$28
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register