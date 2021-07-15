Aukey 87-Key Mechanical Blue Switches Keyboard w/ Gaming Software for $28
Aukey · 1 hr ago
Aukey 87-Key Mechanical Blue Switches Keyboard w/ Gaming Software
$28 $50
free shipping

Apply code "15THAUKEY" to get the best price we could find shipped by $11. Buy Now at Aukey

Tips
  • In Blue or Red.
  • You will need to contact the vendor if you need the gaming software.
Features
  • RGB backlit
  • 18 preset lighting effects
  • anti-ghosting
  • Model: KMG14
  • Code "15THAUKEY"
  • Expires 7/26/2021
