New
B&H Photo Video · 37 mins ago
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition 12GB Gaming Graphics Card
preorder for $450
free shipping

Preorder this hard to find graphics card, even if you find it in stock elsewhere you'll likely pay far more than the suggested retail price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Axial-tech fan design
  • 0dB technology
  • dual ball fan bearings
  • auto-extreme technology
  • Model: DUAL-RTX3060-O12G
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Video Cards B&H Photo Video Asus
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video   -- $450 Buy Now