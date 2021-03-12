Preorder this hard to find graphics card, even if you find it in stock elsewhere you'll likely pay far more than the suggested retail price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Axial-tech fan design
- 0dB technology
- dual ball fan bearings
- auto-extreme technology
- Model: DUAL-RTX3060-O12G
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Just Black.
- It now ships in 7 to 10 days.
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 12.2MP rear dual-pixel camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 6" OLED display
- Model: GA00817-US
Although it's list price, it's a relatively rare in-stock find, and it's the best price we could find by $12. (Most stores charge $75, $90, or even more.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12 action buttons, an eight-way hat switch, and a rapid-fire trigger
- Button customization and multiple controller configurations
- USB driven
- Model: 963290-0403
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
It's $421 off list and $121 under our December mention. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: R564JA-UH51T
- UPC: 192876825006
Add two monitors to your cart and apply coupon code "60600" to drop the price to $33 less than you'd pay for this quantity at Walmart, and just around $128 each. Buy Now at Staples
- VGA and HDMI
- LED-backlit display
- 1920 x 1080 screen resolution
- flicker-free and low blue light technology
- Model: VA27EHEY
That's a low by $20, but most stores charge $700. Buy Now at Staples
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q406DA-BR5T6
It's $18 under our mention from August, $20 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Slate Gray.
- This item is expected back in stock on March 25 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 10th Generation Intel i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: F512JA-AS34
- UPC: 192876649787
