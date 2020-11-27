ANNKE · 53 mins ago
Annke 4-Camera Ultra HD DVR Security Camera System w/ 1TB HDD
$317 $396
Apply coupon code "ANNKEBF20" for a savings of $79. Buy Now at ANNKE

Features
  • 4K UHD DVR
  • 8MP 4-in-1 metal bullet cameras
  • surveillance-grade hard drive
  • 8 + 4 channel and 4 bonus IP channels
  • IP67 waterproof
  • free APP Annke Vision and free computer client Guarding Vision for remote viewing
  • customized motion detection
  • 100-ft. night vision
  • Model: DT81DP_CR1BL_4_1TB
  • Code "ANNKEBF20"
  • Expires 11/30/2020
