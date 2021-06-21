Anker Soundcore Rave Neo LED Bluetooth Portable Party Speaker for $55
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Anker Soundcore Rave Neo LED Bluetooth Portable Party Speaker
$55 $65
free shipping

Use coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get it for $44 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Anker via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Beat-driven LED light show
  • Fully waterproof
  • 18-hour playtime
  • Link 100+ Soundcore PartyCast compatible speakers
  • Model: AK-A3395Z11-F0
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Power Banks eBay Anker
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $55 Buy Now