eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Acer KG1 28" 4K Gaming Monitor
$225 $250
free shipping

Thanks to coupon code "PAYLESSCR", that's $105 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync variable refresh
  • 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
  • Model: KG281K bmiipx
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
