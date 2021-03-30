Thanks to coupon code "PAYLESSCR", that's $105 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: KG281K bmiipx
That's $110 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Save $22 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- blue light filter
- 1 HDMI port
- tilt adjustment
- VESA mounting compatible
- Model: UM.QX0AA.004
Apply code "PICKCR5" to get $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: UM.QX3AA.001
That's $70 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.QX2AA.005
Need an extra monitor -- or two? Maybe a monitor and a keyboard? Bundles start at $150! Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP V20 Dual Backlit Monitor Bundle for $159.99 ($39 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one.
Update: It's now $245.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- 3440x1440 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Most eBay sellers charge around $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by magzyyd98 via eBay
- In Green or Orange
That's a savings of $9 for one pair, and $30 for two pairs in cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Black.
- Add two to cart to see the price discount for this amount.
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's $100 less than we could find for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- mouse and keyboard
- Model: TC-895-UA92
- UPC: 193199825964
That's tied with our mention from last week (which required a coupon) as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $70 under the best deal we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKBAA.004
That's a savings of $650 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PH317-53-71D6
- UPC: 193199243522
That's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: DT.Z17AA.002
