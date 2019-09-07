Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $7 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
Amazon offers SanDisk 240GB SSD Plus 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $33.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $2.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $109.) Buy Now
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
It's a low by $14, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Buy Now
That's tied with last weeks' mention and the lowest price we could find by $49 today. Buy Now
That's $9 under the best deal we could find for a new unit now, although we saw it for $9 less in our January mention. Buy Now
