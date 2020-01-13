Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Sony 2.1-Channel 320W Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$199 $229
free shipping

That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 320-watt output
  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Model: HT-SD35
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers Walmart Sony Electronics
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register