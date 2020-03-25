Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 35 mins ago
Sceptre 65" 4K LED HDR UHD TV
$350 $900
free shipping

That's $550 off list and, outside of a short-lived Black Friday deal from last year, this is the best price we've seen for any 65"-class 4K HDR TV. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U650CV-U
