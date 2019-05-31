Snow Joe via eBay offers the refurbished Sun Joe Electric Trimmer & Edger for $39 with free shipping. That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw it new for $4 less in October. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day Sun Joe warranty is included.
Features
  • 4.5-amp motor
  • rotating head
  • Model: SB601E