Walmart · 13 mins ago
Refurb Element 19" 720p LED HDTV
$45 $80
free shipping

That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Walmart

  • You can take a few cents off the price by opting for in-store pickup.
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 1 each HDMI & USB port
  • Model: ELEFW195R
