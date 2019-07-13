New
Features
- 8 cup double-walled stainless steel thermal carafe
- brew through lid and filter basket
- pre-infusion mode
- Model: MT01001US
Details
Related Offers
WowitisCool · 1 mo ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Kinden Pressure Cooker Accessories Set
$18 $30
free shipping
Kinden via Amazon offers its Kinden 4-Piece 2-Tier Pressure Cooker Accessories Set for $29.99. Coupon code "QUE3ASHO" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits most 5- to 8-quart pressure cookers
- includes stackable stainless steel insert pans, vegetable basket, silicone egg bites molds, and silicone pot holder
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cosori 1.8-Quart Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
$20 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Cosori 1.8-Quart Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Auto shut-off/boil dry protection
- LED indicator light
- Double-walled construction
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cosori 1.7-Liter Cordless Electric Kettle
$30 $54
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Cosori 1.7-Liter Cordless Electric Kettle for $39.99. Clip the $10 off coupon to cut that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- LED indicator light
- auto shut-off
- boil-dry protection
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press
$8 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press in Red for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick cooking surface
- 350-watt power
- Model: DMG001RD
Macy's · 1 day ago
Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
$10 $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- Variable browning control dial
- Rotating feature for even cooking
- Ready indicator lights
Macy's · 1 day ago
Presto Jumbo Cool Touch Electric Griddle
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Presto 07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
- 1,500-watt
- 10.5" x 20.5" nonstick cooking surface
- built-in slope and backstop ledge
- slide-out drip tray
- Model: 07030
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape
$8 $15
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deals offers the Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape for $8.49 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- UV resistant
- environmentally friendly
- VOC-free
- has a wide temperature range
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry, even underwater
- instantly seals out water, air and moisture
- 4" x 5-foot
Amazon · 1 day ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon · 1 day ago
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
