It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Lasko 16" Oscillating Floor Fan in Black for $19.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $1, although most merchants charge closer to $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lasko X-Blower Multi-Position Blower Utility Fan for $54.86 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lasko 20" 3-Speed Box Fan in White for $19.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Exia via Amazon offers the AceMining Rechargeable Desk Fan for $17.99. Coupon code "50A76GG4" drops the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Leemoon via Amazon offers the Leemoon Mini Portable Fan with LED Light in Black for $13.99. Coupon code "3RAVH5NJ" drops that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YE tech via Amazon offers the MelooLife Portable Handheld Fan in several colors (Blue pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DHIYKREF" drops that to $8.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Icode Sports via Amazon offers its Icode Sports Clip On Desk Fan w/ Night Light in White for $13.99. Coupon code "IIWQXWVR" drops the price to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
