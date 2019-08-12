New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lasko 16" Oscillating Pedestal Floor Fan
$19 $20.15
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Lasko 16" Oscillating Floor Fan in Black for $19.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $1, although most merchants charge closer to $30. Buy Now

Features
  • 32" to 47" adjustable height
  • 3 speeds
  • tilt-back head
  • Model: S16500
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fans Walmart Lasko
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register