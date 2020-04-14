Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 65" HDR UHD 4K Smart TV (2019)
$477 $650
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $73. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Several stores, including Best Buy and Target charge just a few bucks more.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR 10, HLG & 4K Active HDR
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: 65UM6900PUA
