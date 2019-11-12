Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$148 $150
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we've seen for any Vivoactive 3 model. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $2, although most retailers charge $180 or more.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price to $148.28.
  • Amazon charges the same via on-page clip coupon and free shipping.
  • A close price: B&H Photo Video and JensonUSA offer it for about $2 more, also with free shipping.
Features
  • 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps
  • Garmin Pay contactless payment
  • Model: 010-01769-21
