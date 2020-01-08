Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Beurer Infrared Light Heat Therapeutic Light Box
$50 $90
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • red light surface measures 6.5" x 6"
  • cord winder
  • 15-minute auto-off timer
  • overheating protection with active ventilation and 100% UV blocker
  • Model: IL50
