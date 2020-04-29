Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 20 mins ago
16" LED 720p Touchscreen Monitor
$165 $195
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 15.6” 1366x768 (720p) resolution
  • 75x75mm VESA mounting
  • HDMI and VGA inputs
  • 10-point touch capacity for virtual keyboards and multi-touch applications
  • ASUS Eye Care technology with flicker-free backlighting and blue light filter to minimize eye fatigue
  • Model: VT168H
