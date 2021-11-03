New
free shipping w/ $35
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 55S21 55" 4K HDR UHD Smart Roku TV
$228
free shipping
That's the second-lowest price we've seen for a TCL 55" 4K Roku Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 4K resolution
- HDR
- Roku remote app
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S21
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung Chromebook 4 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM
$87 $230
free shipping
That's $40 under our September mention, $143 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE310XBA-K01US
- UPC: 753575028848
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Keurig K35 K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker
$35 $67
free shipping
This early Black Friday deal is nearly half off and the lowest we've seen for this brewer by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available for this price in Black.
Features
- Smart Start
- brew 6-, 8-, or 10-oz. cups
- 36-oz. removable water reservoir
- removable drip tray
- Model: 5000196742
