It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Govee US via Amazon takes up to 52% off a selection of smart light strips and home monitors, with three of the discounted items listed below. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at Govee US
Save on Moen, 3M, First Alert, Kidde, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon discounts a selection of Moen dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at Amazon
Walmart offers the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $33 under what Home Depot charges for this kit. Buy Now at Walmart
