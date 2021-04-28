New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Worx 2.5 Amp Oscillating Mulit-Tool
$30 $35
free shipping

Apply code "PICKCR4MOM" to get a $5 drop from our mention in January and a $70 savings off the list price. You'll pay at least $59 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • universal fit blade holding system
  • cut, saw, scrape, sand, and more
  • clip-in wrench makes blade changes quick and easy
  • includes sanding pad, various grit sand paper, wood blade, and bimetal blade
  • Model: WX686L
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
