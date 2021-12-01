That's a low by a buck for warehouse members, but most charge $75 or more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Alternatively, choose from either an open-box model for $60 or new for $64.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 sawhorses included
- 2 bar clamps
- 1000-lbs. capacity
- Model: WX065
Published 17 min ago
That's $13 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-sharpening blade
- lock out switch
- Model: WX081L
That's $45 under the best price we could find for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- It's backed by a 1-year Worx warranty.
- 3000 RPM
- full-wrap handle
- Model: WX856L
That's $21 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes 2 bar clamps and 4 clamp dogs
- integrated clamping system
- Model: WX051
That is $27 less than you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- compatible with Worx trimmers, hedge trimmers, and blowers
- Model: WA3525-SU
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $750 off appliances, up to
35% 50% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Save on drills, screwdrivers, hedge trimmers, lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
This is more than half off and the lowest price we found by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- metal blade
- all-in-one design
- two-stage metal impeller
- electronic variable speed control
- quick-release button
- Model: WG509
That's $25 under our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in nearly a year. (It's the best deal today by $45 for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $199.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- can be used as a wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- Model: WG050
That's the best price we could find by $34.
Update: The price has increased by a buck to $127. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- 465 CFM
- 2-speed turbine
- Model: WG591
It's $9 under our open box mention from October and $17 less than buying it new from Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 speeds
- hyper-stream air nozzle
- one-hand operation
- cord retainer
- Model: WG519
