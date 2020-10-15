New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx 13A Electric Leaf Mulcher
$109 in cart $121
free shipping

Add it to the cart to drop the price and save $55 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • disposes of leaves and debris directly into a bag (not included)
  • Flex-a-Line blade-less mulching system with 11:1 mulch ratio
  • mulches up to 53 gallons of leaves per minute
  • folds down for compact storage
  • clean air motor cooling system
  • Model: WG430
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/15/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 45% -- $109 Buy Now
Walmart   $105 (exp 12 mos ago) -- Check Price