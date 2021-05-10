Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $100

It's $130 under list, $10 under our mention from March, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in several colors (Black/Silver pictured).
- lumbar support
- 275-lbs. weight capacity
- measures 40-9/16" x 22.5" x 22.5"
- bonded leather
- Model: 2017-2-BL
Expires 5/16/2021
It's the lowest price we could find by $100.
Update: It's now $99.99. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Black.
- tilt control
- fixed armrests
- 275-lbs. weight capacity
- Model: MC-1069E
That's $110 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- height- and tilt-adjustable
- bonded leather
Shop over 50 office chairs in a range of styles and materials from Realspace, Shaquille O'Neal, Serta, and more. Prices start at $70. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Pictured is the Serta Smart Layers Arlington AIR Executive Chair for $230 ($100 off).
Apply coupon code "LDULSLWX" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by US_happy via Amazon.
- memory foam
- breathable cover
- non-slip bottom
- adjustable straps on lumbar pillow
- Model: AESS01
That's $376 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating vie eBay.
- A 10-year warranty backed by MadisonSeating applies.
- fully loaded Posturefit lumbar support
- fully adjustable arms
- tension control
- height adjustment
- forward and rear tilt locks
You won't want to sit on these deals but you will... on the chairs.
Note: Our regular pun guy is off this week. We apologize. Shop Now at Staples
- Staples Rewards members get free shipping over $20 (it's free to join.) Pickup is available on most items otherwise, instead of paying $9.95 for shipping.
- Pictured is the Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Computer and Desk Chair for $89.99 ($60 off)
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Shop and save on office supplies, cleaners, ink and toner, furniture, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
Choose from the Volkano Scholar or Volkano District Backpacks. Each bag holds laptops up to 15.6". Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Volkano Scholar Backpack for $5.60 (low by $14).
-
