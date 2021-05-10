Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $100
New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 50 mins ago
Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Mid-Back Manager's Chair
$100 $230
free shipping

It's $130 under list, $10 under our mention from March, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Black/Silver pictured).
Features
  • lumbar support
  • 275-lbs. weight capacity
  • measures 40-9/16" x 22.5" x 22.5"
  • bonded leather
  • Model: 2017-2-BL
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/16/2021
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Office Chairs Office Depot and OfficeMax Realspace
Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 56% -- $100 Buy Now