New
Lamps Plus · 29 mins ago
Possini Euro Design Collins 7.5" Wall Sconce
$25 $70
free shipping w/ $49

Save 64% off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • In Chrome.
  • Shipping adds $5 or is free with $49 or more.
Features
  • floating diamond-shaped glass with beveled edges
  • measures 7.5" H x 7.5" W
  • uses 1 max 40-watt candelabra bulb (not included)
  • Model: 33F11
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus Possini Euro Design
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 64% -- $25 Buy Now