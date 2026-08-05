This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
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Published 8/5/2026
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Popularity: 4/5
Amazon offers the DeWalt Multi-Material 5-Piece Drill Bit Set for $17.10. That's a $9 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This DeWalt dust separator is $80.99, down from $92.39. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model and a low now by $19. It captures wood chips, drywall dust, and other debris before they reach your shop vacuum, helping extend filter life, and includes a 3-year limited warranty. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 6 gallons of debris before it reaches your shop vacuum
- Compatible with 1-7/8" or 2-1/2" hose ports
- Four-caster base for stability and easy movement
- Includes bucket, lid, hose, hose holders, and mounting hardware
- Measures 15.9"L x 15.9"W x 31.4"H and weighs 12 lb.
At Amazon, get this DeWalt 3" Bonded Cutting Wheel 3-Pack for $7.30. It's the best price we could find by $8. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" diameter cutting wheel, sold as a 3-pack
- Made with aluminum-oxide grain for cutting performance
- Reinforced with two sheets of fiberglass for added strength
- Cuts carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metals
- Compatible with angle grinders, bench grinders, and die grinders
- Coarse 60 grit
Home Depot offers the DeWalt Atomic 20V Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit for $249. That's $50 off. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes ATOMIC 20V MAX brushless hammer drill and impact driver
- Comes with a 5.0 Ah battery and a 2.0 Ah battery
- Impact driver delivers 1,825 in-lbs. of torque and 3,250 rpm
- Hammer drill has a compact 6.5" tool head length
- Includes charger and kit bag for storage
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
At Amazon Haul, get this 14-Piece Magnetic Nut Driver Set for $4.86. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
Home Depot's Special Values section for Werner covers a wide range of ladders and fall protection gear, from step ladders to extension and multi-position models. Prices span from a $10.98 steel roof bracket up to higher-end telescoping planks and combo kits, with several step ladders discounted by $30 to $40 off their regular prices. The lineup includes accessories like fall protection harnesses, roof anchors, and ladder covers alongside the core ladder selection. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Fiberglass and aluminum step ladders in multiple heights
- Extension ladders ranging from 16' to 28'
- Load capacities from 250 lb. to 375 lb. depending on model
- Includes fall protection gear like roof anchors, harnesses, and lifelines
- Multi-position and telescoping plank ladders included
At Woot, you can use the promo code "DEWALT15" to cut the price of this DeWalt ToughSeries Construction Jack to $74. It beats Amazon's best-ever price by $11 and is $28 cheaper than what you'd pay for it there today. The DeWalt ToughSeries jack lifts up to 340-lbs. and raises materials as high as 8.75", designed to let one person hold a door, cabinet, or similar piece in place without help. The coupon ends on August 23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon this DeWalt 142-piece mechanics tool set is $109, down from $175.99. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in 1/4" and 3/8" drive, with chrome vanadium steel construction for durability. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
This DeWalt 34-piece bit set is just $12 at the moment at Amazon, down from its normal price of $15.99. Prime members will get free shipping, too. The hardened steel bits come in a clear-lid case designed to connect with DEWALT's ToughCase+ storage system for organizing multiple sets together. Buy Now at Amazon
- bit-bar design
- connectable accessory storage system
- hardened steel
- black oxide powder coat finish
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