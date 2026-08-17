Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece Security Screwdriver Bit Set for $14.98. That's a $4 low. MyLowe's members get free shipping (it's free to join). Deal ends October 7th. Buy Now at Lowe's
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Expires 10/7/2026
Published 49 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
At Woot, you can use the promo code "DEWALT15" to cut the price of this DeWalt ToughSeries Construction Jack to $74. It beats Amazon's best-ever price by $11 and is $28 cheaper than what you'd pay for it there today. The DeWalt ToughSeries jack lifts up to 340-lbs. and raises materials as high as 8.75", designed to let one person hold a door, cabinet, or similar piece in place without help. The coupon ends on August 23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit is $99, down from $299 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. The kit includes a battery, charger, sanding pad, three blades, and sandpaper sheets, along with a brushless motor for extended run time. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED light
- three-speed selector
- quick-change accessory system
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance power and hand tools, accessories, and home improvement essentials in this outlet sale at Amazon. Stock on select items may be limited. Shop Now at Amazon
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless drills, drivers, and grinders from DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and Bosch
- Brands include Metabo HPT, Marshalltown, Spyder, and Gator
- Battery voltages ranging from 18-volt to 36-volt
- Includes power tool accessories like drill bits, saw blades, and sanding discs
- Free delivery available on eligible items
Lowe's Summer Closeout Sale covers markdowns across flooring, garage door openers, and closet systems. For example, Pergo waterproof laminate flooring is $1.99 per square foot, down from $2.49, while a Chamberlain smart garage door opener is $249, down from $279. The sale also includes ClosetMaid shelving systems and composite decking from Trex. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code.Shop Now at Lowe's
- Flooring including laminate, luxury vinyl plank, and solid hardwood
- Garage door openers with Wi-Fi compatibility and battery back-up
- Bathroom vanities with engineered stone or marble tops
- Outdoor items such as patio heaters and string lights
- Toilets, kitchen faucets, and trash cans also included
At Amazon this DeWalt 142-piece mechanics tool set is $109, down from $175.99. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in 1/4" and 3/8" drive, with chrome vanadium steel construction for durability. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
This DeWalt 34-piece bit set is just $12 at the moment at Amazon, down from its normal price of $15.99. Prime members will get free shipping, too. The hardened steel bits come in a clear-lid case designed to connect with DEWALT's ToughCase+ storage system for organizing multiple sets together. Buy Now at Amazon
- bit-bar design
- connectable accessory storage system
- hardened steel
- black oxide powder coat finish
Amazon offers the DeWalt Multi-Material 5-Piece Drill Bit Set for $17.10. That's a $9 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This DeWalt dust separator is $80.99, down from $92.39. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model and a low now by $19. It captures wood chips, drywall dust, and other debris before they reach your shop vacuum, helping extend filter life, and includes a 3-year limited warranty. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 6 gallons of debris before it reaches your shop vacuum
- Compatible with 1-7/8" or 2-1/2" hose ports
- Four-caster base for stability and easy movement
- Includes bucket, lid, hose, hose holders, and mounting hardware
- Measures 15.9"L x 15.9"W x 31.4"H and weighs 12 lb.
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|24%
|--
|$15
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$18 (exp 5 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$29 (exp 4 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
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