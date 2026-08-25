This DeWalt combo kit is back at its lowest price ever on Amazon. It bundles 10 cordless tools, including a drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and a bluetooth speaker, all powered by the same 20V MAX battery system. It comes with 2 batteries, a charger, and 2 contractor bags for carrying everything to a jobsite. It ships free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Blower, Radio, Wet/Dry Vac & Light
- Oscillating Multi Tool, Grinder, Reciprocating & Circular Saws
- Two 20V 2.0Ah Batteries & Charger
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Published 15 min ago
This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
Amazon offers the DeWalt Multi-Material 5-Piece Drill Bit Set for $17.10. That's a $9 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this DeWalt 5" 3-Amp Corded Orbital Sander Kit for $59. It's the best price we could find by $21. It's a corded 5" sander with a 3-amp motor that spins at 12,000 orbits per minute, along with a counterweight design to help reduce vibration. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-amp motor spins the pad at 12,000 orbits per minute
- 5" random orbital sanding pad
- Separate counterweight design reduces vibration
- Dust-sealed switch protects against dust ingestion
- One-handed locking dust bag with improved dust collection
- Includes a dust bag and carrying bag
This DeWalt dust separator is $80.99, down from $92.39. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model and a low now by $19. It captures wood chips, drywall dust, and other debris before they reach your shop vacuum, helping extend filter life, and includes a 3-year limited warranty. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 6 gallons of debris before it reaches your shop vacuum
- Compatible with 1-7/8" or 2-1/2" hose ports
- Four-caster base for stability and easy movement
- Includes bucket, lid, hose, hose holders, and mounting hardware
- Measures 15.9"L x 15.9"W x 31.4"H and weighs 12 lb.
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" Industrial Male Coupler for $6.99. That's a $6 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon this DeWalt 142-piece mechanics tool set is $109, down from $175.99. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in 1/4" and 3/8" drive, with chrome vanadium steel construction for durability. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece Security Screwdriver Bit Set for $14.98. That's a $4 low. MyLowe's members get free shipping (it's free to join). Deal ends October 7th. Buy Now at Lowe's
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|26%
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|$649
|Buy Now
|Home Depot
|$649 (exp 10 mos ago)
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|Check Price
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