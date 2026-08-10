Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
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Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
At Amazon Haul, get this 14-Piece Magnetic Nut Driver Set for $4.86. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless drills, drivers, and grinders from DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and Bosch
- Brands include Metabo HPT, Marshalltown, Spyder, and Gator
- Battery voltages ranging from 18-volt to 36-volt
- Includes power tool accessories like drill bits, saw blades, and sanding discs
- Free delivery available on eligible items
Lowe's has a wide range of EGO cordless outdoor power equipment on sale, including mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and leaf blowers. A standout is the EGO 10" Misting Jobsite Fan, Speaker, & 2-Pack 5Ah Battery Garage & Backyard Combo Kit at $799, down from $1,355. Several self-propelled mower and trimmer combo kits are also discounted, such as the POWER+ 800 Series Select Cut mower and trimmer combo at $909, down from $975.68. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless battery-powered lawn mowers, chainsaws, string trimmers, and leaf blowers
- Self-propelled mower options for yards up to 1 acre
- Combo kits bundling trimmers, blowers, and mowers with batteries and chargers
- Portable power stations with battery-not-included options
- Extended runtime battery packs and replacement batteries available
This Greenworks pressure washer is $80 off, dropping to $139 from its regular price of $219. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this one. We've pictured the GPW1200K, which comes with a full auto detailing kit including a foam cannon, microfiber mitt, squeegee, and cleaning cloths, along with three quick-connect nozzles and a 40-ft. hose. It's backed by a 3-year limited warranty. This deal ends September 9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1200 PSI at 1.8 GPM water flow
- 13-amp motor
- Includes 15°, 25°, & 40° quick-connect nozzles
- 40-ft. hose for extended reach
- Auto detailing kit includes foam cannon, microfiber mitt, squeegee, & 2 microfiber cloths
- 3-year limited warranty
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