Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
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Published 23 min ago
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Woot's Organize Your Life sale covers a wide range of home organization gear, from closet and kitchen storage to garage tool boxes and moving supplies. Deals include a Basicwise Expandable Large Deep Drawer Organizer Set for $63, down 76% off, and a Takywep Adhesive Pull Out Cabinet Organizer for $28, down 79% off. Shoppers can also find shoe racks, storage bins, hangers, and utility carts across dozens of brands like Whitmor, Honey-Can-Do, and Superio. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Storage bins, baskets, and totes in various sizes
- Closet organizers including shoe racks, garment bags, and hangers
- Kitchen storage such as food containers, spice racks, and trash cans
- Moving and garage supplies including tool boxes and vacuum storage bags
- Utility carts and folding shopping carts
Amazon offers the Carhartt Utility Soft-Sided Organizer for $24.60. That's an $8 low and its best price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Neodymium Magnetic Hooks 6-Pack for $1.49. It's the best deal we've seen for this multipack. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Ryobi LINK ONE+ Battery Shelf 2-Pack, pictured here, is $19.97, down from $29.94. One of these goes for $15 elsewhere. Each shelf holds up to 20 lb. and has 4 slots for organizing ONE+ batteries, and it connects to the RYOBI LINK modular storage system. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 2 battery shelves
- 4 slots per shelf to organize ONE+ batteries
- 20-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Fits any combination of ONE+ batteries
- Compatible with the RYOBI LINK modular storage system
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
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