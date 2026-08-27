Home Depot's Labor Day sale went live this morning and you'll find some of the store's best deals in this section. They're not discounted outright, but you can choose free tools or batteries with each purchase on the product pages. Some of these freebies are worth hundreds of dollars alone. For example, you can buy a DeWalt circular saw for $299, and then choose a DeWalt Flexvolt battery worth $259 to cart for free. Shipping is free on most items and the deals end on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot