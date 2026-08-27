Home Depot's Labor Day sale went live this morning and you'll find some of the store's best deals in this section. They're not discounted outright, but you can choose free tools or batteries with each purchase on the product pages. Some of these freebies are worth hundreds of dollars alone. For example, you can buy a DeWalt circular saw for $299, and then choose a DeWalt Flexvolt battery worth $259 to cart for free. Shipping is free on most items and the deals end on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Many items offer a free gift with purchase or buy one, get one 5% off
- Some tools discounted up to 46% off regular price
- Free delivery or same-day store pickup on in-stock items
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Expires 9/10/2026
Published 14 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
We've pictured the Chicago Electric 3-Piece Welders Leather Combo Set for $9.97. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Home Depot's Labor Day Sale just went live and includes hundreds of tools, including big discounts on Ryobi, DeWalt, and other big brands. Lots of tools, including Milwaukee items, alternatively get free tools or batteries with purchase. A Ryobi battery bundle drops to $159, down from $407, while a DeWalt sliding compound miter saw is $393, down from $629. The sale also inlcudes larger equipment like a DeWalt job site table saw at $599. Shipping is free on everything and the sale ends on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Cordless power tools from Milwaukee, DEWALT, and RYOBI
- Combo kits bundled with batteries and chargers
- Table saws and miter saws included
- Free delivery or in-store pickup on most items
Home Depot's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, with big discounts on appliances, tools, outdoor gear, storage, and even Halloween decor. A Samsung Bespoke French door refrigerator is $1,799, down from $3,199, and a Weber Spirit E-325 propane gas grill is $499, down from $549. The sale also includes thousands of smaller-ticket items like an HDX 27 Gal. storage tote for just $8.98. Shipping is free on most items in this sale. The discounts end on September 9. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Appliances including refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers
- Cordless power tools and outdoor power equipment from brands like RYOBI and Milwaukee
- Outdoor living and patio items, including gas grills
- Storage totes and organization solutions
- Halloween decor also included in the sale
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Home Depot's Special Values section for Werner covers a wide range of ladders and fall protection gear, from step ladders to extension and multi-position models. Prices span from a $10.98 steel roof bracket up to higher-end telescoping planks and combo kits, with several step ladders discounted by $30 to $40 off their regular prices. The lineup includes accessories like fall protection harnesses, roof anchors, and ladder covers alongside the core ladder selection. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Fiberglass and aluminum step ladders in multiple heights
- Extension ladders ranging from 16' to 28'
- Load capacities from 250 lb. to 375 lb. depending on model
- Includes fall protection gear like roof anchors, harnesses, and lifelines
- Multi-position and telescoping plank ladders included
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