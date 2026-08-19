Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" Industrial Male Coupler for $6.99. That's a $6 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
-
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Vevor SucceBuy air compressor is $65 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $200, and the lowest price we could find by $43. It runs oil-free for quieter operation. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Available in 900W, 1450W, and 1800W power options
- Oil-free design for quieter operation
- Portable build suited for tire inflation and repair tasks
- CE certified
- Movable design for easy relocation
At Amazon, get this DeWalt 3/8" Industrial Air Coupler for $6.99. That's $7 less than the price Home Depot charges. It has a 3/8" body with a 6-ball locking design rated for up to 300 PSI, and its Male NPT threading allows it to connect directly into airline components. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" body design delivers 75 SCFM airflow at 90 PSI
- 6-ball locking mechanism for a secure, airtight seal
- 3/8" Male NPT threading for direct connection to airline components
- Rated for a maximum working pressure of 300 PSI
- Metal construction with engraved size markings
- Includes one male coupler
The Metabo HPT 15-Gauge Finish Nailer is at its best-ever price on Amazon; it's also a $44 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
At Woot, you can use the promo code "DEWALT15" to cut the price of this DeWalt ToughSeries Construction Jack to $74. It beats Amazon's best-ever price by $11 and is $28 cheaper than what you'd pay for it there today. The DeWalt ToughSeries jack lifts up to 340-lbs. and raises materials as high as 8.75", designed to let one person hold a door, cabinet, or similar piece in place without help. The coupon ends on August 23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
This DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit is $99, down from $299 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. The kit includes a battery, charger, sanding pad, three blades, and sandpaper sheets, along with a brushless motor for extended run time. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED light
- three-speed selector
- quick-change accessory system
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|56%
|--
|$7
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register