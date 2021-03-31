New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Cuisinart AirFryer Stainless Steel Toaster Oven
$110 $250
free shipping

That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $200. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • adjustable thermostat
  • airfry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, toast functions
  • 60-minute timer/auto shutoff
  • includes: oven rack, baking pan, airfryer basket
  • Model: TOA-60WF
