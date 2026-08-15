This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
This Ninja French Door oven is $50 off, dropping it to $169 from its regular $219 price at Walmart. (You'd pay $100 more elsewhere.) It packs a 4-qt. air fry basket that holds up to 4 lb. of fries and offers eight cooking functions, including air fry, roast, bake, pizza, broil, toast, and bagel, all with a 90-second preheat time. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes a 4-qt. air fry basket that holds up to 4 lb. of fries
- 8-in-1 functions: air fry, air roast, whole roast, bake, pizza, broil, toast, and bagel
- 90-second preheat time
- 400°F cyclonic air technology for even cooking without rotating
- Uses up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods
- One-handed french doors open simultaneously; parts are dishwasher safe
Walmart offers the Gourmia French Door 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer for $89. That's $31 under Amazon, $31 under original list, and the lowest price we could find. It has 19 one-touch presets and enough room to fit a 12" pizza, 6 slices of toast, or a whole chicken, with FryForce 360 technology designed to fry using up to 80% less fat than traditional frying. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 19 one-touch cooking presets
- Fits a 12" pizza, 6 slices of toast, or a whole chicken
- FryForce 360 technology fries with up to 80% less fat
- Large viewing window to monitor food while cooking
- Single-pull French doors for easy access
- 1700W power with 24L (0.8 cu. ft.) capacity
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target's refurbished tech sale covers laptops, desktops, monitors, and networking gear at up to 50% off. A refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD runs $456, down from $600, while a refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" laptop drops to $90 from $180. The sale runs through Aug. 15. Shop Now at Target
- Refurbished monitors, laptops, and desktops included
- Refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" FHD laptop at $89.99, down from $179.99
- Refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage at $455.99
- Refurbished TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 range extenders and routers included
- Refurbished Acer 19.5" and 27" monitors included
- Sale ends Aug. 15
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This Cuisinart coffee maker is $70 off, dropping to $79.95 from its $150 regular price at Wayfair. It holds 12 cups and includes a 62-oz. removable water reservoir, 24-hour programmability, and an adjustable keep-warm setting that runs up to 4 hours. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 12-cup glass carafe with firm-grip handle, knuckle guard, & dripless spout
- 24-hour programmable start time
- Adjustable keep-warm setting for up to 4 hours
- 62-oz. removable water reservoir
- Swing-out coffee brew basket with integrated scoop
- Includes gold-tone coffee filter & charcoal water filter
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Target
|56%
|$100 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
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