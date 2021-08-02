Black + Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $64

It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Macy's
- 1,500-watts
- 3 rack positions
- 5 cooking functions
- 60-minute precision timer
- measures 15.4" x 20.5" x 13.8"
- includes air fry basket & bake/broil rack & pan
- Model: TO3215SS
- UPC: 050875823853
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "50UB9HCT" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pro Cookware Store via Amazon.
- 1,700W
- 450°F max heat
- includes 8 accessories
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Kohl's
- 8 preset cooking programs
- measures 10.5" H x 15.2" W x 19.3" L
- includes grill plate, 2 crisper trays, baking pan, drip tray, oven/pizza rack
- Model: PXLAFG
Apply coupon code "HOME15" for a savings of $35, making it the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Kohl's
- 1,800-watts
- measures 15.6" L x 19.7" W x 13" H
- includes crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray, & recipe booklet
- Model: EPAF-360D30L
Macy's discounts over twenty-five thousand items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, bed and bath, furniture, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
Apply coupon code "SHOP" to save an extra 20% off already discounted men's clothing and accessories from major brands such as Lauren Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Neat UltraFlex Sport Coat for $63.99 ($231 off).
That's $4 less than Under Armour charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available at this price in
Black M orGray XXL only.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes a micro USB charging cable
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
It's $2 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. Most merchants charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- LCD display
- BullsEye auto-leveling technology
- detects wood, metal, studs, & live A/C wires
- Model: BDL190S
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12,000 opm
- on-board dust collection
- Model: BDERO100
Apply coupon code "BTS" to drop it to $26.99. That's a low by at least a buck. Buy Now at Macy's
- 5-cup glass jar with PerfectPour spout
- 1-oz. measuring cup lid insert
- 4-tip stainless steel blade
- Model: BL2010BG
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Air Fry Technology - Deep fried taste without the fat! This innovative cooking method surrounds food with high intensity hot air to bake, brown, and crisp your favorite foods using little to no oil.
- 5 Cooking Functions - Choose from five available cooking methods: bake, broil, toast, keep warm, and air fry.
- Large Capacity - This large capacity toaster oven fits 6 slices of bread or a 12 pizza.
- 60-minute Timer - The 60-minute precision timer features stay-on functionality for long baking tasks.
- Countertop Baking - The Bake function lets you make pizzas, frozen snacks, and so much more! Its great for reheating leftovers without turning on the big oven.
- Model: TO3215SS
- UPC: 050875823853
It's $20 under list price.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Macy's
|50%
|--
|$64
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|20%
|$111 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$80
|Check Price
|Amazon
|18%
|$89 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$82
|Check Price
|Home Depot
|$64 (exp 6 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|P.C. Richard and Son
|$67 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|$70 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Kohl's
|$72 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
