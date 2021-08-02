Black + Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $64
Macy's · 45 mins ago
Black + Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$64 $129
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 1,500-watts
  • 3 rack positions
  • 5 cooking functions
  • 60-minute precision timer
  • measures 15.4" x 20.5" x 13.8"
  • includes air fry basket & bake/broil rack & pan
  • Model: TO3215SS
  • UPC: 050875823853
Details
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Macy's 50% -- $64 Buy Now
Walmart 20% $111 (exp 3 mos ago) $80 Check Price
Amazon 18% $89 (exp 2 wks ago) $82 Check Price
Home Depot   $64 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price
P.C. Richard and Son   $67 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price
Bed Bath & Beyond   $70 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Kohl's   $72 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price