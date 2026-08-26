Ashford offers select Burberry Sunglasses for $90 via coupon code "DNBURB90". Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Includes both sunglasses and eyeglasses styles
- Available in men's, women's, and unisex frames
- Frame shapes include square, cat-eye, rectangular, and shield styles
Oakley has marked down a wide range of sunglasses styles by up to 50%, including popular models like the Sylas at $82, down from $164, and the Holbrook at $128.80, down from $184. Many styles include Prizm or Prizm Polarized lenses, and several are available with prescription lenses.
Alternatively code “EYEW15” gets 15% off full-price items Shop Now at Oakley
- Prizm and Prizm Polarized lens options available
- Prescription-ready styles across many models
- Includes youth-fit and team collection styles
- Frames made from lightweight O Matter material
- Lenses block 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC rays
At Amazon, get this Retro Polarized Sunglasses 3-Pack for $3.34. It's a great deal for a 3-pack of polarized sunglasses. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
This sunglassesl sale at Macy's covers a wide range of designer brands, including Ray-Ban, PRADA, COACH, and Dolce & Gabbana, with savings of up to 40% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Ashford has this Kenneth Cole quartz watches for $25 via coupon code "DNKCOLE25". That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Even better, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm case width
- Black dial design
- Quartz movement
- Men's watch styling
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
Ashford offers an extra 10% off sitewide with promo code "SUMMER10", on top of discounts up to 87% off. Orders of $99 or more ship free. Shop Now at Ashford
Ashford offers select Glycine Combat Men's Watches for $169.99 when you apply coupon code "DNGLYC170" at checkout. That's a savings of $725.01 off the $895 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Glycine Combat 40mm case
- Men's quartz movement
- Available in black, navy, or dark green dial
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
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