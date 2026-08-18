At Amazon, get this Retro Polarized Sunglasses 3-Pack for $3.34. It's a great deal for a 3-pack of polarized sunglasses. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 21 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Polarized Sunglasses for $2.77. It's a great deal for a pair of men's polarized sunglasses. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 4K camera for hands-free photo and video capture
- AI real-time translation and voice assistant
- Open-ear audio for Bluetooth music and calls
- IP65 water resistance against rain, sweat, and dust
- 290 mAh battery
- Companion app support with AI object recognition
Oakley has marked down a wide range of sunglasses styles by up to 50%, including popular models like the Sylas at $82, down from $164, and the Holbrook at $128.80, down from $184. Many styles include Prizm or Prizm Polarized lenses, and several are available with prescription lenses.
Alternatively code “EYEW15” gets 15% off full-price items Shop Now at Oakley
- Prizm and Prizm Polarized lens options available
- Prescription-ready styles across many models
- Includes youth-fit and team collection styles
- Frames made from lightweight O Matter material
- Lenses block 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC rays
Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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