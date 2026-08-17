Oakley has marked down a wide range of sunglasses styles by up to 50%, including popular models like the Sylas at $82, down from $164, and the Holbrook at $128.80, down from $184. Many styles include Prizm or Prizm Polarized lenses, and several are available with prescription lenses.
Alternatively code “EYEW15” gets 15% off full-price items Shop Now at Oakley
- Prizm and Prizm Polarized lens options available
- Prescription-ready styles across many models
- Includes youth-fit and team collection styles
- Frames made from lightweight O Matter material
- Lenses block 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC rays
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Polarized Sunglasses for $2.77. It's a great deal for a pair of men's polarized sunglasses. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 4K camera for hands-free photo and video capture
- AI real-time translation and voice assistant
- Open-ear audio for Bluetooth music and calls
- IP65 water resistance against rain, sweat, and dust
- 290 mAh battery
- Companion app support with AI object recognition
Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
At Amazon, get these adidas Men's Injected Sunglasses for $35. It's the best price Amazon has charged for these sunglasses. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register