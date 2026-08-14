Ashford offers an extra 10% off sitewide with promo code "SUMMER10", on top of discounts up to 87% off. Orders of $99 or more ship free. Shop Now at Ashford
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Published 1 hr ago
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This Nordstrom Rack men's watch sale includes budget picks and luxury names alike, with brands like Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Gevril and Movado discounted by up to 86% off. A Gevril Montauk Bracelet Watch sees a massive drop to $440 from $2,895, while a Fossil Bannon Multifunction Watch is $60. The selection also includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps starting under $30. Shipping is free on all orders over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Brands include Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Movado, and Fossil
- Styles include chronograph, automatic, bracelet, and leather strap watches
- Case sizes range from about 28mm to 51mm
- Includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps
- Discounts on this page run up to 86% off
- Over 1,100 items available in the men's watch category
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning new and pre-owned pieces across collections like Seamaster, Speedmaster, and Constellation. Highlights include a New Omega Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond 007 watch at $10,085, down from $11,300, and an Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon at $10,989, down from $14,400. Every listing in the sale comes with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee and free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Macy's men's watches sale includes 20% off and more across brands like Gevril, Fossil, Michael Kors, and Citizen. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Ashford offers select Glycine Combat Men's Watches for $169.99 when you apply coupon code "DNGLYC170" at checkout. That's a savings of $725.01 off the $895 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Glycine Combat 40mm case
- Men's quartz movement
- Available in black, navy, or dark green dial
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Ashford offers the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Men's Watch (Model H77932560) for $549 when you apply coupon code "DNHAM549" at checkout. That's a savings of $646 off the $1,195 retail price and an excellent value for a Swiss-made automatic pilot's watch. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 46mm stainless steel case with a round shape
- Green dial with date display at 3 o'clock
- Brown leather strap with an 8" band length and 22mm width
- Sapphire crystal scratch-resistant lens
- Water resistant to 100m (330 feet)
- Chronograph and GMT functions, Swiss-made quartz movement
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