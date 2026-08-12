Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Woot is discounting sunglasses from Serengeti, Maui Jim, Spy, Bolle, and other brands, with prices starting at $19.99 for the Spy Hot Spot and Spy Hangout styles. Polarized options from Maui Jim and Serengeti are also included, such as the Maui Jim Kapii at $119.99, down from $309. The sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Aviator Polarized Sunglasses for 1-cent. It's a great deal for a pair of men's sunglasses. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has over 70 pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale, including Wayfarer, Aviator, Clubmaster, Round, and Navigator frames. Prices run from $74.97 to $159.97, with some styles like the 59mm Polarized Navigator and 52mm Polarized Square Clubmaster discounted by 58% off their regular price. Polarized and gradient lens options are available across several frame styles, and orders over $89 ship free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Styles include Wayfarer, Aviator, Clubmaster, Round, and Navigator frames
- Polarized and gradient lens options available
- Prices range from $74.97 to $159.97
- Discounts run up to 58% off
- Over 70 Ray-Ban styles included
These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 4K camera for hands-free photo and video capture
- AI real-time translation and voice assistant
- Open-ear audio for Bluetooth music and calls
- IP65 water resistance against rain, sweat, and dust
- 290 mAh battery
- Companion app support with AI object recognition
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
Ashford offers the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Men's Watch (Model H77932560) for $549 when you apply coupon code "DNHAM549" at checkout. That's a savings of $646 off the $1,195 retail price and an excellent value for a Swiss-made automatic pilot's watch. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 46mm stainless steel case with a round shape
- Green dial with date display at 3 o'clock
- Brown leather strap with an 8" band length and 22mm width
- Sapphire crystal scratch-resistant lens
- Water resistant to 100m (330 feet)
- Chronograph and GMT functions, Swiss-made quartz movement
Ashford offers select Glycine Combat Men's Watches for $169.99 when you apply coupon code "DNGLYC170" at checkout. That's a savings of $725.01 off the $895 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Glycine Combat 40mm case
- Men's quartz movement
- Available in black, navy, or dark green dial
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Ashford offers a selection of Burberry sunglasses for $90 when you apply coupon code "DNBURB90" at checkout. That's a savings of about $208 off the $298 retail price and a solid savings on authentic Burberry eyewear. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Includes both sunglasses and eyeglasses styles
- Frame shapes include square, cat-eye, rectangular, aviator, and shield
- Styles available for men, women, and unisex
- Most sunglasses require an additional 15% coupon to reach sale price
- Free standard shipping on U.S. orders over $99
Sign In or Register