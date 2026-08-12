Ashford offers select Glycine Combat Men's Watches for $169.99 when you apply coupon code "DNGLYC170" at checkout. That's a savings of $725.01 off the $895 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Glycine Combat 40mm case
- Men's quartz movement
- Available in black, navy, or dark green dial
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
This Nordstrom Rack men's watch sale includes budget picks and luxury names alike, with brands like Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Gevril and Movado discounted by up to 86% off. A Gevril Montauk Bracelet Watch sees a massive drop to $440 from $2,895, while a Fossil Bannon Multifunction Watch is $60. The selection also includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps starting under $30. Shipping is free on all orders over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Brands include Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Movado, and Fossil
- Styles include chronograph, automatic, bracelet, and leather strap watches
- Case sizes range from about 28mm to 51mm
- Includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps
- Discounts on this page run up to 86% off
- Over 1,100 items available in the men's watch category
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning new and pre-owned pieces across collections like Seamaster, Speedmaster, and Constellation. Highlights include a New Omega Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond 007 watch at $10,085, down from $11,300, and an Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon at $10,989, down from $14,400. Every listing in the sale comes with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee and free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Macy's men's watches sale includes 20% off and more across brands like Gevril, Fossil, Michael Kors, and Citizen. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
Ashford offers the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Men's Watch (Model H77932560) for $549 when you apply coupon code "DNHAM549" at checkout. That's a savings of $646 off the $1,195 retail price and an excellent value for a Swiss-made automatic pilot's watch. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 46mm stainless steel case with a round shape
- Green dial with date display at 3 o'clock
- Brown leather strap with an 8" band length and 22mm width
- Sapphire crystal scratch-resistant lens
- Water resistant to 100m (330 feet)
- Chronograph and GMT functions, Swiss-made quartz movement
Ashford offers a selection of Burberry sunglasses for $90 when you apply coupon code "DNBURB90" at checkout. That's a savings of about $208 off the $298 retail price and a solid savings on authentic Burberry eyewear. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Includes both sunglasses and eyeglasses styles
- Frame shapes include square, cat-eye, rectangular, aviator, and shield
- Styles available for men, women, and unisex
- Most sunglasses require an additional 15% coupon to reach sale price
- Free standard shipping on U.S. orders over $99
Ashford offers the Hamilton Khaki Navy Men's Watch for $569 when you apply coupon code "DNHAM569" at checkout. That's a savings of $826 off the $1,395 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Automatic movement with Swiss-made caliber
- 41mm stainless steel case
- Water resistant to 300 m (990 feet)
- Sapphire crystal, scratch resistant
- Black rubber strap w/ pin buckle
- Includes travel case
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